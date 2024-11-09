Daniel Craig doesn’t care about who inherits the ‘license to kill’ as James Bond

The character of James Bond created by Ian Fleming is one of the most iconic and sought-after roles in films. Every actor wants the 007 number and wants to say ‘The name is Bond, James Bond.’ Several actors would like to don a black tuxedo, sport an Omega watch, and spin an Aston Martin while saving the country as part of MI6. The role has been essayed by several prolific actors over the years including Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery, and Daniel Craig among others. Craig was the last man to have the ‘license to kill’ and he did five films under the franchise. As he took his final bow with ‘No Time to Die’ (2021), fans have only one question in mind- ‘Who will be the next Bond?’

Recently, Daniel Craig and his ‘Queer’ co-star Drew Starkey had a conversation with Variety. During the interaction, the two actors tested their knowledge of one another. They played the game “How Well Do They Know Each Other?’. The outlet asked the two stars “If you were to pass the James Bond torch, who would you love to see play him?”. To this, Craig laughed and replied, “I don’t care.” His response has been since going viral on the internet.

Moreover, in 2022, Craig told BBC that he did not regret his decision to stop playing the iconic character. He said, “I had an incredibly fortunate 17 years of my life making this. I literally want to spend the next 20 years of my life trying to unhook it all and try and put it into a place because it was incredible. I left it where I wanted it to be. And that I was given the chance to do that with the last movie.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, previously, the makers approached Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Luke Evans, Richard Madden, Theo James, Henry Golding and Cillian Murphy for the role, reportedly. However, there is no official confirmation.

Also Read: ‘Candyman’ star Tony Todd passes away at 69

Daniel Craig first essayed the role of James Bond for the 2006 film ‘Casino Royale.’ Subsequently, he starred in ‘Quantum of Solace,’ ‘Skyfall,’ ‘Spectre’ and lastly, ‘No Time to Die.’ Moving ahead, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming rom-com ‘Queer.’ The film will release on February 13, 2025. Additionally, he has the third ‘Knives Out’ film, ‘Wake Up Dead Man,’ in the pipeline.