The Sky Is Pink actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently attending Grammy Awards 2020 in Los Angeles, paid tributes to the late Basketball player Kobe Bryant in a special way at the Grammys.

The actress posted a heartfelt note with a series of pictures of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Alongside the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba (sic).”

Meanwhile, the actress also shared an Instagram story in which she paid tributes to the Basketball star. The Indian actress took a moment to style her decorated nails with the number ’24’ on her index finger. That number belonged to Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years before he retired in 2016. The actress shared a purple heart emoji, alongside an image of her tribute (sic).”

On Sunday, Bryant and his daughter passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Many celebrities including Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Common and Priyanka took to the ceremony to pay their last respects to the NBA legend.