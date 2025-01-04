Nicole Kidman dedicates award to late mother at Palm Springs Festival

Nicole Kidman received the International Star Award at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival with an emotional tribute to her late mother.

The actress, who was presented the honor by Jamie Lee Curtis, fought back tears as she dedicated the award to her mother, Janelle, who passed away recently.

Nicole Kidman, who was visibly moved during her speech, shared that she is still grieving the loss of her mother, a sentiment she had not yet expressed at the Venice Film Festival.

“Thank you for giving me the chance to say, ‘This is for my mom,'” she said, as the audience responded with heartfelt applause.

Reflecting on her career, Kidman explained that her work has always been driven by the desire to make her parents proud.

“My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now,” she said. “I’m still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do and I love you all. I’m so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community.”

The actress also expressed her gratitude to Halina Reijn, the filmmaker behind ‘Babygirl’, for giving her the opportunity to be part of the project.

However, it was her dedication to her late mother that took center stage in her heartfelt speech. “I’m sorry that I’m crying, I didn’t want to do that,” Kidman added, wiping away tears. “But I feel my mom right now, so this is for you.”

Her words were met with a wave of support from the audience, who recognized the deep emotional connection Kidman shared with her mother.