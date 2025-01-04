Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad: Child Protection Unit bans kids on stage

“Do not use children in any form on stage”; District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad issues to Coldplay ahead of concert

The District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad has issued a notice to singer Chris Martin and the organisers of the Coldplay concert, instructing them not to use children in any form on stage during the concert scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, 2025.

The organisers have received directions to ensure that no children will enter the concert venue without earplugs or hearing protection.

The Unit has highlighted that sound levels exceeding 120 decibels during the concert could pose significant risks to children’s health.

Failure to comply with these directives will result in strict action by the District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad.

The notice came out in response to a complaint filed by Pandit Rao Dharnevar, Assistant Professor of Sociology in Chandigarh.

Speaking to ANI, Dharnevar stated that involving children in concerts featuring loud sounds and bright lights can harm their physical health and mental development. He further emphasized his commitment to taking similar steps in the future to safeguard children’s rights.

Earlier, Pandit Rao Dharnevar had also filed a complaint against Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s New Year’s Eve concert in Ludhiana.

This complaint led the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department, Government of Punjab, to issue a formal notice to Ludhiana’s District Commissioner, urging them to prevent the singer from performing certain songs during his live show on December 31, 2024.

The notice specifically called for a ban on songs accused of promoting alcohol, such as ‘Patiala Pegg,’ ‘5 Tara Theke,’ and ‘Case (Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya),’ even if their lyrics had modifications.

Dharnevar expressed concerns about the impact of such songs, particularly on young and impressionable audiences, especially when underage children are present.