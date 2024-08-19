Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

The 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) is set to sparkle with Hollywood flair, as celebrities Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Ana Navarro, and Tony Goldwyn are announced as hosts. Each star will bring their unique touch to one of the four nights of the convention, akin to an award show format. Goldwyn will take the stage on Monday, Navarro on Tuesday, Mindy Kaling on Wednesday, and Washington on Thursday.

Starting on August 19 and running through August 22, the DNC will unfold with President Joe Biden delivering a significant address on the opening night. The focus will be on the theme “For the People,” as Biden, alongside First Lady Jill Biden, will set the tone for the event. The following days will see a lineup of high-profile speakers, including former President Barack Obama, who will discuss “A Bold Vision for the Future” on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s agenda, under the theme “A Fight for Freedom,” will feature addresses from former President Bill Clinton and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. Additionally, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are slated to speak. The climax of the week will be on Thursday, when Vice President Kamala Harris is set to accept her presidential nomination, aligning with the theme “For the Future.”

The convention is expected to draw nearly 50,000 attendees, including about 4,000 delegates. Organizers have had to make significant adjustments to the schedule following President Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race in late July, endorsing Harris as his successor.