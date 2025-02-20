Mindy Kaling becomes first South Asian woman on Hollywood walk of fame

Mindy Kaling is basking in a moment of well-earned recognition. The actress, writer, and producer was recently honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The event, filled with friends, family, and industry peers, was a touching celebration of Kaling’s contributions to entertainment.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Mindy Kaling shared her excitement and gratitude, posting a series of pictures from the ceremony.

“Yesterday was one of the most special days of my life! My dearest friends and family surrounded me for the surreal and humbling experience of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” she wrote.

One of the most emotional moments of the event was a heartfelt speech by BJ Novak, Kaling’s longtime friend and former co-star from ‘The Office’.

Novak praised Kaling’s achievements as a showrunner, mother, and creative force in Hollywood. Kaling acknowledged his words, writing, “@bjnovak gave such a beautiful speech.”

A particularly notable revelation came when Kaling learned she was the first South Asian woman to receive a star on the Walk of Fame.

“I’m humbled by that. I am so proud to be South Asian, and I want to make my community proud of everything I do. More importantly, I want to help usher in the next generation of South Asian stars—who are already making a huge impact across the world,” she shared in her post.

While Kaling’s children—Katherine Swati, 7, Spencer Avu, 4, and Anne, 1—were not present at the ceremony, Novak’s deep connection with her family continues to intrigue fans. He has been described as a “godparent” to her children, a role Kaling openly appreciates.

During her acceptance speech, she reflected on their enduring friendship. “He’s such an important and integral part of my family… Sometimes I forget that the reason I know him is because we worked together professionally,” she said.

Kaling, now 45, first met Novak in 2004 on the set of ‘The Office’. Though their romantic relationship ended in 2007, their bond has remained unbreakable. Over the years, speculation has swirled about the father of Kaling’s children, but she has consistently stated that she will share that information only when she feels the time is right.