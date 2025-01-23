‘Anuja’ makes history with Oscar nomination for best live action short

‘Anuja’ has managed to score a nomination as Best Live Action Short Film at the forthcoming 97th Academy Awards.

The inspiring story, inspired by and directed by Adam J. Graves, portrays the poignant journey of a young girl vying against the challenges life took ahead with courage and hope.

The story revolves around nine-year-old Anuja, played by Sajda Pathan, who works in a garment factory in Delhi with her sister Palak, played by Ananya Shanbhag.

Through a life-altering decision, Anuja shoulders the responsibility of her family’s future, offering a heartwarming tale of resilience and determination.

The film boasts an impressive lineup of producers, including Suchitra Mattai, Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and others.

Priyanka Chopra and Anita Bhatia also lent their support as executive producers, further elevating the film’s global appeal.

Adding to the excitement, Netflix recently announced that ‘Anuja’ will soon be available on its platform, bringing the story to audiences worldwide.

Mindy Kaling expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “’Anuja’ is a story that means so much to me — it’s powerful, hopeful, and full of life, just like the incredible young girls it represents. I’m thrilled that Netflix will help share this important narrative with a global audience.”

Out of 180 qualifying films, ‘Anuja’ has secured its place as one of the five contenders for the prestigious Oscar, alongside ‘Alien’, ‘I’m Not a Robot’, ‘The Last Ranger’, and ‘A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent’.

The film had collaborated with the Salaam Baalak Trust, a charity founded by Mira Nair’s family to support street and working children. It also collaborated with Shine Global, an award-winning documentarians, and Krushan Naik Films.

Actors Ananya Shanbhag, Sajda Pathan, and Nagesh Bhosle bring maturity and authenticity to the story while playing their respective characters.