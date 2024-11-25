Michael Villella, ‘The Slumber Party Massacre’ star, dies at 84

Michael Villella, the actor best known for his chilling portrayal of serial killer Russ Thorn in the cult classic ‘The Slumber Party Massacre’, has passed away at the age of 84.

The news was confirmed by his daughter, Chloe Villella, through a heartfelt post on social media. A statement on his official Facebook page also shared the sad news, saying, “Michael Pasquale Villella has left this world, may he rest in peace. May God welcome Michael with open arms and bring him into heaven.”

Villella’s career gave some really memorable roles including the 1982 slasher film ‘The Slumber Party Massacre’, where he wielded a drill as a brutal killer stalking a group of teenagers. Directed by Amy Holden Jones and written by Rita Mae Brown, the film originally intended to be a slasher spoof but evolved into a full-fledged horror picture.

While it initially received lukewarm reviews, the movie developed a cult following over time, leading to two sequels in 1987 and 1990, as well as a 2021 reboot.

Although Villella’s role in ‘The Slumber Party Massacre’ remained his most iconic, his career spanned across several films and TV shows. He also appeared in ‘Love Letters’ (1983), ‘Gotham’ (1988), and ‘Wild Orchid’ (1989), and its sequel ‘Wild Orchid II: Two Shades of Blue’ (1991).

Michael Villella made guest appearances on TV series like ‘Amazing Stories’ and ‘Getting Away With Murder’. He also revisited his slasher legacy in a cameo appearance in ‘Sorority House Massacre II’ (1990) and appeared in the 2010 documentary ‘Sleepless Nights: Revisiting the Slumber Party Massacres’.