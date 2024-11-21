Meghanathan, Malayalam actor, dies at 60 due to lung illness

Meghanathan, the well-known Malayalam actor, has passed away at the age of 60 after battling complications from a lung-related illness. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Kozhikode, where he had been undergoing treatment. His funeral will take place on Thursday at his residence in Shoranur.

Meghanathan’s death has left a deep void in the Malayalam film industry, with many colleagues and fans mourning the loss. Kerala’s Minister for General Education, V. Sivankutty, expressed his condolences on social media, remembering the actor’s contribution to cinema.

“The acting talent who gave a new look to the villain characters. Tributes to actor Meghanathan,” read the heartfelt message, accompanied by a photo of the actor.

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Meghanathan was the son of legendary actor Balan K. Nair and Sarada Nair. He grew up surrounded by the world of cinema and quickly found his own place in it. Meghanathan’s legacy is carried forward by his wife, Susmitha, and their daughter, Parvathi.

His acting career began in 1983 with the Malayalam film ‘Asthram’, and over the next three decades, Meghanathan became a household name. With over 50 films to his name, he was particularly known for his versatile roles, often playing antagonists, a trait that he shared with his father, Balan K. Nair, a well-respected actor in the industry. Some of his most memorable performances include films like ‘Panchagni’, ‘Chamayam’, ‘Rajadhani’, ‘Bhoomigeetham’, and ‘Vaasthavam’.

Beyond films, Meghanathan was a popular face on television, where he featured in several beloved serials, including ‘Sthreetvam’, ‘Meghasandesham’, and ‘Snehanjali’. His final film appearance was in ‘Samadhana Pusthakam’, released earlier this year.