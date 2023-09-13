Marilyn Monroe’s former home saved from demolition

Marilyn Monroe’s former Brentwood home, where the iconic actress tragically passed away in 1962, has been spared from demolition following a unanimous decision by the Los Angeles City Council to designate it as a historic and cultural landmark.

Concerns had arisen over the potential destruction of Marilyn Monroe’s former home, prompting the Los Angeles City Council to take swift action. Councilwoman Traci Park introduced a motion that resulted in the temporary suspension of the owner’s permit to demolish the building. This decision allows the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission and the director of planning to conduct a comprehensive review of the 2,900-square-foot Spanish colonial-style house, assessing its eligibility for inclusion among the city’s historic cultural monuments.

Back in the early 1960s, Marilyn Monroe acquired this single-story, 2,900-square-foot residence, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, for $75,000. It marked her first independent home ownership after the conclusion of her third marriage to playwright Arthur Miller.

Tragically, it was within the confines of this very Brentwood home that the legendary American actress, model, and singer died in her bedroom in August 1962 at the tender age of 36. Notably, it was the only residence that Monroe, who experienced a tumultuous upbringing in orphanages and foster care, ever owned independently.

The Office of Historic Resources and the Historic Cultural Commission have received 75-day window for an evaluation of the property. They will assess its eligibility for historic preservation during this period.

More about Marilyn Monroe’s former home:

The famous house exchanged hands in 2017 when an LLC named “Glory of the Snow” bought it for $7.25 million. In a subsequent transaction in July, “Glory of the Snow Trust” acquired it for $8.35 million. The identities of the individuals behind these corporate entities remain unclear.

The property’s current occupancy status and the motivations behind the owners’ desire for demolition remain uncertain. However, the news of the impending plan sparked action within the local community and among preservation advocates. Councilwoman Traci Park’s office received an influx of “hundreds of calls” from concerned citizens. All of them urged her to intervene in preserving this historical icon.