Mariah Carey Reveals Christmas Favorites on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor Mariah Carey recently expressed her enthusiasm for all things Christmas during an appearance on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show.’ In addition to discussing her own holiday hits like ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ and ‘Oh Santa!,’ Carey delved into her personal favorites in Christmas songs and movies.

“My all-time favorite Christmas song is Nat King Cole’s version of [The] Christmas Song—that’s my absolute favorite,” shared the 54-year-old Carey with host Jennifer Hudson, who acknowledged, “That was my grandmother’s favorite.”

Carey revealed that during the holiday season, she exclusively indulges in Christmas music, asserting, “I don’t let anybody listen to anything but Christmas music.” Even when it comes to movies, Carey insists they must have a Christmas theme.

When asked about her preferred Christmas movies, Carey admitted, “Well, I enjoy ‘Elf.’ I have to say that. Then there’s the original ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ which I like. It’s an older one, but it has something special about it.” Hudson chimed in, revealing her own favorite, “‘Home Alone.’ Yes, everybody loves ‘Home Alone!'” Carey agreed.

Beyond music and movies, Carey’s Christmas spirit extends to decorating her home festively. She described having multiple Christmas trees, including a tall one in the main part of the house adorned with gold and silver decorations. Additionally, Carey incorporates a smaller, multicolored-lights tree with ornaments made by her fans.

Mariah Carey and her family also create “little pictures” in the form of Polaroids, which they then place on the tree. Surprisingly, the global music icon also takes on a role in the kitchen during the holidays. “I cook Italian food on the 23rd because my father had a recipe for linguine with white clam sauce that he left for me before he passed away. It’s very good,” she shared. “I do a traditional Christmas dinner, and I help. I’m not there doing everything alone. I’m not gonna say that. But I do add a little bit of seasoning,” Carey added, as reported by People.