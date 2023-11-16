Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2024 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel has been tapped to host the 96th Academy Awards for the fourth time in 2024. The decision, marking his second consecutive year at the helm, was confirmed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Kimmel, known for his role as the host and executive producer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” expressed his excitement, humorously noting, “I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times.”

Scheduled for March 10, 2024, the Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC and various platforms from Los Angeles. Kimmel’s return comes with his wife, Molly McNearney, serving as the executive producer for the second consecutive year. Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang expressed their enthusiasm for the duo’s involvement, highlighting their shared passion for films and commitment to delivering an engaging show for the global audience.

Kimmel’s journey with the Oscars began in 2017 when he first assumed the hosting role, followed by a return in 2018. The subsequent years, 2019 to 2021, faced disruptions due to the global pandemic, resulting in the absence of a designated host. The 2021 Oscars, without a host, recorded the lowest viewership in the show’s history at 10.4 million, according to Deadline.

However, the 2023 Oscars witnessed a turnaround in viewership fortunes when Kimmel was brought back as the host, drawing nearly 19 million views, a significant increase from the 16.6 million in 2022. Executive producers lauded Kimmel as “one of the all-time great Oscars hosts.”

As Hollywood gears up for another edition of its prestigious awards ceremony, Kimmel’s return hints at a continuation of his charismatic and entertaining presence on the Oscar stage.