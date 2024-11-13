Lupita Nyong’o joins Christopher Nolan’s next after Tom Holland and Zendaya

The cast list of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming untitled film is expanding day by day. After Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathway joined Matt Damon for the film, Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o joins them. Apart from the cast, no details about the film are available yet. Dense mystery clouds the title as Nolan is making sure that no details escape. This has piqued fans’ curiosities as his previous projects accompanied at least some details in the initial days.

As per Hollywood Reporter, “Nolan wrote the script and is directing the project, which Universal Pictures will distribute. The studio has set a release date of July 17, 2026.” Busting fan theories, the outlet reported that insiders have assured that no theory has hit the nail on the head. “Various theoretical, even divergent, details been posited regarding the project – period vampire thriller, a helicopter action thriller – but insiders maintain that nothing has come close to nailing Nolan’s real idea.” Apart from writing and directing, Nolan is also producing alongside partner and wife Emma Thomas for their Syncopy banner.

The upcoming film will mark Damon’s third collaboration with Nolan, following ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’ The latter was led by an ensemble cast comprising- Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Emily Blunt among others. Released in 2023, ‘Oppenheimer’ bagged the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Meanwhile, the untitled film marks Christopher Nolan’s continued collaboration with Universal following ‘Oppenheimer.’ The collaboration came after Nolan parted ways with Warner Brothers after a two-decade-long partnership. WB released several of Nolan’s top titles including ‘Inception,’ ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘Tenet’ among others.

While Nolan likes to pick from his selected list of stars, the addition of Nyong’o has heightened anticipations. The collaboration between the two Oscar recipients has taken the ensemble cast a notch higher. Fans have high expectations from the film given that the filmmaker has delivered some of Hollywood’s top blockbusters.

Lupita Nyong’o last starred in the alien invasion thriller ‘A Quiet Place: Day One.’ The actress bagged an Academy Award for her performance in Steve McQueen’s ‘12 Years a Slave.’ She also starred in ‘Black Panther’ and its sequel, ‘Wakanda Forever.’