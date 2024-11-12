‘Mission Impossible 8’ trailer: Tom Cruise’s final bow as Ethan Hunt

Tom Cruise is going to run one last time as Ethan Hunt to save the world. One of the most renowned film series of Hollywood that found its inception in 1996 is coming to an end with its last title on May 23, 2025. The makers have dropped the high-octane trailer for ‘Mission Impossible 8′ titled ‘The Final Reckoning,’ sending fans into a nostalgic ride. The teaser is special to several cinephiles across the globe who have grown up watching Tom Cruise performing death-defying stunts as Ethan Hunt. Fans can’t help but have tears in their eyes as Tom will take his final bow as Ethan Hunt.

With every new title, the makers up the ante and the stakes as Tom Cruise pushes his limits. The final dance also promises the actor in his element, performing pulse-pounding and death-defying stunts with ease. In the short clip, the actor is either running, diving, flying, or fighting, in his quintessential style. Fans can’t stop gushing over the actor’s dedication to his craft and his commitment to take the game, a level higher with every new film.

The trailer of ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ opens with a voice-over. “Our lives are not defined by any one action. Our lives are the sum of our choices. Everything you were, everything you’ve done, has come to this.” Soon, the clip cuts to Cruise reuniting with his mates to repeat ‘the pattern.’ He is sought once again to save the world as the stakes escalate. As the trailer draws to a close, Tom Cruise says, directly looking into the camera, “I need you to trust me one last time.”

Soon, the fans flooded the comment section as they walked down the memory lane. While one penned, “When I was 20 years old, I watched Tom Cruise running in movies. Now that I’m almost 40 years old, Tom Cruise is still running in movies like there’s no tomorrow for him.” Another wrote, “Director: let’s use CGI. Tom: I am CGI (Cruise going insane).” Meanwhile, one user wrote, “Tom Cruise has put everything into these movies. One last ride. Thank You Tom Cruise.”

Veteran director Christopher McQuarrie who has helmed every title of the film series will return at the helm. Meanwhile, the film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. ‘Mission Impossible 8’ follows ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.’ The film featured high-intensity scenes but amassed a lukewarm response at the box office. Fans have high expectations with the upcoming title as it will mark Tom Cruise’s final act as the IMF agent, Ethan Hunt.