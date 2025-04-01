Tom Holland & Zendaya return for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’—Here’s what we know!

Spider-Man is swinging back into action! Tom Holland and Zendaya’s fourth Spider-Man film finally has a name—’Spider-Man: Brand New Day’—and it’s officially happening.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton revealed at CinemaCon that the movie is set to begin filming this summer. While Holland wasn’t at the convention in Las Vegas, he sent a video message to tease the upcoming superhero flick.

Advertisement

“I’m so sorry I can’t be there. I’m halfway around the world shooting a movie,” Holland said. His next film? Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey”, where he stars alongside Zendaya, Matt Damon, and Anne Hathaway.

Advertisement

Marvel is keeping the plot under wraps, but Holland did drop a tiny hint.

“I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of ‘No Way Home’, so ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is a fresh start. It is exactly that,” he said. “That’s all I can say.”

After the events of ‘No Way Home’—where Peter Parker sacrificed his entire identity to fix the multiverse—fans have been waiting to see where his story goes next.

Director Cretton teased that the team is “nerding out daily” about everything from Spidey’s suit to how he swings through the city. “We want to create an emotional story and a ride we haven’t seen before,” he said.

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon (MJ and Ned) are expected to return, but the big surprise? Sadie Sink has joined the cast!

Rumors suggest she could play Jean Grey, the legendary X-Men mutant previously portrayed by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner. If true, this could mark a major crossover moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As for other MCU characters making an appearance? That’s still a mystery.

Mark your calendars—’Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ swings into theaters on July 31, 2026!

Cretton promised fans that the creative team is working tirelessly to deliver something amazing. “I really wish I could introduce you to everyone who is putting their hearts into this,” he said.

For now, we wait—because if there’s one thing Marvel knows how to do, it’s keep us on the edge of our seats.