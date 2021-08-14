Lizzo wants to do shots off Chris Evans’ chest!

Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo says she wants to do shots from Hollywood star Chris Evans’ nude body after one of her upcoming concerts.

The ‘Boys’ hitmaker has said that the ‘What’s Your Number’ star has agreed to attend one of her upcoming concerts after he messaged her on social media recently, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“We have plans, well we don’t have plans but he did say he will come to a show, and I was like, okay, shots on me. And he said, ‘no shots on me.’ So, here’s my scenario: He’s naked in the green room. And he has body shots all on his chest. And I walk in, and I slowly just suck them off,” Lizzo said on SiriusXM’s Radio.

Lizzo caught Evans’ attention earlier this month when she released a clip on TikTok joking that they were expecting a baby together.

She later shared a direct message she’d received from Evans, which said: “Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy lol. (Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol).”