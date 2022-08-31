Daniel Craig forgot ‘Knives Out’ accent, had to learn all over again for sequel

Hollywood star Daniel Craig failed to remember his ‘Knives Out’ accent. Reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc in the sequel ‘Glass Onion, A Knives Out Mystery’, he revealed that he spent months working with a dialect coach perfecting the sleuth’s Kentucky drawl once again.

“I went away to work with an accent coach for three or four months before we started shooting. I’d forgotten the accent, and I didn’t want to do a pastiche. I wanted to make it as grounded and as anchored in reality as possible,” Craig told Empire magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The former James Bond actor continued: “How the f*** do we take something that caught people’s imagination and made them talk about murder mysteries, and do it again without it becoming a pastiche of itself?”

The original ‘Knives Out’ film was a hit when it was released in 2019 and director Rian Johnson has suggested that he prefers Craig’s character to have an element of mystery surrounding him.

He said of the new movie: “There’s definitely more Blanc, but it’s not very interesting to me, the notion of building out Benoit’s life. Like with Poirot and Miss Marple, what’s fun is how the elements of Benoit’s character reveal themselves through his act of solving each one of these mysteries.”

Having starred as 007 in five films, Craig said that he has no fear about turning ‘Knives Out’ into a successful series of films.

“I’ve spent the past 15 years of my life trying to do that in a franchise, so I’m not afraid of it. If you’ve got the right people in the room and the right talent, then you can do it.

“Rian’s a genius writer and doesn’t want to repeat (himself). Neither do we want to let people down, we want audiences to enjoy the world that we created in the first one and believe in this one,” he added.