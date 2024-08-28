Keanu Reeves joins ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ as new villain Shadow

The buzz around “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” just got a major boost with the release of its first trailer. This latest glimpse introduces Keanu Reeves as the film’s new villain, Shadow, adding an intriguing twist to the beloved franchise. Shadow, a character known for his brooding and complex nature, first appeared in 2001’s “Sonic Adventure 2” as a formidable rival to Sonic.

In the trailer, Shadow’s dark backstory is in highlight, contrasting sharply with Sonic’s more uplifting journey. The narration reveals that while Sonic discovered friendship and family, Shadow’s path was marked by sorrow and loss, setting the stage for an intense conflict between the two.

Paramount Pictures initially showcased footage of “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” at CinemaCon earlier this year, giving fans a sneak peek into the new storyline. This sequel continues from the cliffhanger of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” where the villain Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey, was in a dismal state. Now, Robotnik has found a new adversary in Shadow, voiced by Reeves, with Ben Schwartz returning as Sonic.

The franchise, which began in 2020 and surprised many with its $404 million global box office, has consistently captured audiences’ imaginations. Directed again by Jeff Fowler, “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” promises to continue this momentum, featuring returning cast members like James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Sonic’s human ally.

Keanu Reeves steps into the role of Shadow following Idris Elba’s portrayal of Knuckles in the 2022 sequel. Elba’s character also appears in the Paramount+ series “Knuckles,” alongside Adam Pally.

Set for release on December 20, 2024, “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” is shaping up to be an exhilarating addition to the series, with Shadow’s presence expected to bring a fresh layer of drama and excitement to Sonic’s adventures.