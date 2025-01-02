Justin Baldoni sues The New York Times in connection to the Blake Lively case

The Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni feud has taken a dramatic turn, following reports of Baldoni planning an explosive suit against Lively. Following Blake Lively’s suit against her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star, Justin Baldoni, he has sued The New York Times. The $250 million lawsuit slams the publication over its article documenting Lively’s allegations towards him. The 4000-word piece, titled ‘We can bury anyone: Inside a Hollywood smear campaign’ outlined Hollywood’s smear mechanism. Baldoni claims that the outlet published an incomplete narrative that was misleading and caused considerable harm to his reputation. In his countersuit, Baldoni accuses Lively of public humiliation and even drags her husband, Ryan Reynolds. He has accused the ‘Deadpool’ actor of an aggressive confrontation.

In his suit, Justin Baldoni accuses Blake Lively of banning him and his studio from attending the film’s premiere. As per the US Weekly, in the court documents, Baldoni alleges that only after significant pressure did Lively reluctantly allow his attendance. However, it was done under degrading conditions, including being segregated from the main cast and excluded from the after-party. “Further undermining Baldoni’s role, Lively initially refused to permit his attendance at the Film’s premiere.”

“Only after significant pressure, did she reluctantly agree to allow Baldoni and the Wayfarer team to attend. But under humiliating conditions. The Wayfarer team and their families, including Baldoni and [producer Jamey] Heath, were segregated from the main cast.” They were “barred from the exclusive after-party, and forced to organize their own event at additional cost.”

Moreover, the suit alleges that Lively tried to steal his movie. She deliberately ostracized Baldoni and his family from the film’s events. The suit reads, “Not only had Lively stolen the Film, but she also robbed Baldoni and his team of any genuine opportunity to celebrate their hard work.”

Additionally, Justin Baldoni claims that Ryan Reynolds drew him into an aggressive confrontation over allegedly ‘fat-shaming’ Lively. Baldoni states that he was talking only about safety considerations for a stunt involving a lift. He also emphasized his recent back surgery. “The confrontation that followed was so aggressive that Baldoni felt compelled to offer repeated apologies. Baldoni, in an effort to avoid further confrontation with Lively and Reynolds and rebuild rapport with his co-star, continued to bend to her will.”

The actor’s suit also states, “[Lively’s] public image suffered as a result of a series of high-profile blunders, which she tried to deflect by blaming Plaintiffs for the public’s prying interest into the foibles of an A-list celebrity. This is nothing but an excuse. Fame is a double-edged sword, but Lively’s tactics here are unconscionable.”

Baldoni also alleges that Reynolds influenced his former agency, WME (which also represents Lively and Reynolds), to drop him as a client. However, the agency has denied the accusations.

