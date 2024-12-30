Justin Baldoni plans a ‘shocking’ countersuit against Blake Lively

The Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively legal feud is going to take a dramatic turn. After Lively sued her ‘It Ends With Us’ director and co-star, Justin Baldoni, he is planning an ‘explosive’ countersuit. As per a report, the actor is planning to submit a shocking countersuit laden with evidence to dismiss Lively’s allegations. For the unversed, last week, Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Moreover, she accuses him of planning a smear campaign hinged on astroturfing after she confronted his behaviour on sets.

Speaking with Deadline, Bryan Freedman, Baldoni’s attorney, refused to reveal how many lawsuits they will be filing. However, he added, “When we file our first lawsuit, it is going to shock everyone who has been manipulated into believing a demonstrably false narrative.” The attorney stated the lawsuit would be backed by evidence and “tell the true story.” “In over 30 years of practising, I have never seen this level of unethical behaviour intentionally fueled through media manipulation.” He added that the whole issue reminds him of what NBC attempted to do to Gabrielle Union and Megyn Kelly. “We all know how that ended up.”

Moreover, as per the Mail, the countersuit aims to reverse the allegations of a smear campaign and level it at lively. In the complaint, they will instead accuse Leslie Sloane, Lively’s publicist, of doing so to Baldoni. Soon, Sloane responded to the accusations while speaking with Deadline. “It’s clear that Mr. Baldoni and his Wayfarer Associates are suggesting that I originated press stories about HR complaints on set, which is false.”

Additionally, Justin Baldoni is going to accuse Blake Lively of misrepresenting text exchanges which she obtained through a subpoena. His legal time is reportedly going to state that Lively’s lawsuit is a measure to repair her reputation which started going downhill during ‘It Ends With Us’ promotions. For those unaware, criticism followed Lively during the film promotions for her lukewarm comments on domestic violence.

In related news, following Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s former publicist has also sued the actor over a contract breach. Moreover, the agency states that it had no involvement in Baldoni’s smear campaign against Lively.

