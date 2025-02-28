‘Another Simple Favour’: Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively return with more mayhem

The 2018 film ‘A Simple Favour’ starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick emerged as a success at the box office. The narrative revolved around the mysterious PR professional, Emily Nesson (Lively), and a vlogger mom, Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick). The film brimmed with thrill, deception, murder, and margaritas. Now, the ‘friends’ have returned once again with ‘Another Simple Favour,’ promising revenge, mayhem, and another murder.

The makers of ‘Another Simple Favour’ recently dropped the teaser of the upcoming film. The clip opens with the book launch of Stephanie’s book documenting her experience with Emily. For the unversed, Emily orchestrated the murder of her twin sister and Stephanie uncovered with, sending her friend behind bars. In a riveting turn of events, Emily is out of prison and invites Stephanie to her lavish wedding in Italy. Upon receiving the invite, and deciding to go to it, Stephanie feels something is off. Sensing this, Emily quips, “Do you think I invited you to get revenge? For stealing my life and taking my kid away from me.”

As the clip moves, viewers get to catch snippets of another murder which will once again raise the stakes. The question arises- has Emily returned for revenge or is something else brewing amid the wedding extravaganza?

Apart from Lively and Kendrick, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, and Kelly McCormack, are reprising their roles. New cast members include Michele Morrone and Elena Sofia Ricci, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell, and Allison Janney. Paul Feig, who helmed ‘A Simple Favour’ has directed the sequel as well. Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis have penned the film. Moreover, Feig and Laura Fischer are backing ‘Another Simple Favour.’ John Schwartzman has served as the cinematographer while Theodore Shapiro has given the music.

Meanwhile, ‘Another Simple Favour’ will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 1.