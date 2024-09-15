Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appear together for family event after split

In a rare public appearance since their recent split, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted together on September 14, 2024, in Los Angeles. This outing marks their first public sighting since Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck a few weeks ago.

The former couple, who are managing a blended family, drove to a Los Angeles hotel with their children in tow. Affleck, 52, was accompanied by his children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner: 15-year-old Seraphina and 12-year-old Samuel. Lopez, 55, brought along her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with her former husband, Marc Anthony.

For the outing, Ben Affleck opted for a casual look with a blue button-down shirt, jeans, and sneakers, while Jennifer Lopez made a fashion statement in a black crop top and high-waisted flare jeans. The pair was in an SUV, with Affleck at the wheel and Lopez seated beside him, hinting at their ongoing cooperation as co-parents despite their personal challenges.

Jennifer Lopez’s filing for divorce on August 20, 2024, came just over two years after the couple rekindled their romance and married. According to the divorce documents, Lopez and Affleck had been living separately since April 2024. This separation timeline aligns with their recent public appearances and absence from one another’s major events.

Just a week before this family outing, Lopez made headlines for attending the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival alone. She premiered her latest film, ‘Unstoppable,’ without Affleck by her side. At the film’s after-party, Lopez was mingling with Matt Damon, one of the film’s co-producers, reinforcing her focus on her career despite her personal life’s turbulence.

Director William Goldenberg, who worked with Lopez on ‘Unstoppable,’ stressed that the film’s promotion remained the primary focus for everyone involved. “It’s always been about the movie,” Goldenberg stated, highlighting that the team’s commitment to the project was unwavering, irrespective of the surrounding personal dramas.