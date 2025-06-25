Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness finalise divorce after 27-year marriage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have officially ended their marriage, nearly a year after announcing their separation.

The long-time couple, once seen as one of Hollywood’s most solid partnerships, has now legally parted ways, finalising their divorce just a month after Furness filed the papers.

Furness submitted the divorce petition in New York on May 23, 2025, stating that they have mutually agreed upon the terms of the separation.

According to court documents cited by ‘E! News’, the process appears to have been relatively smooth, with no reported disputes over division of assets or other financial matters.

Further legal filings obtained by ‘Daily Mail’ reveal that Furness’s attorney, Elena Karabatos, took steps to secure continued health coverage and a medical child support order.

Additionally, official paperwork such as the New York child support registry form, a proposed judgment of divorce, and a certificate of dissolution were all filed to complete the process.

Hugh Jackman, 56, and Deborra-Lee Furness, 69, first met in 1995 while filming an Australian TV show and tied the knot the following year. Their relationship stood the test of time through the peaks of Jackman’s Hollywood fame, with the two often praised for their mutual support and strong family values.

Together, they adopted two children and remained fiercely private about their personal lives.

In September 2023, the pair released a joint statement confirming their separation, describing the decision as a shift in their journey: “We have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority,” the statement read.

They also asked for privacy as they navigated the changes.

Since the split, Jackman has publicly appeared with Broadway star Sutton Foster, his co-star from the stage production of ‘The Music Man’, sparking rumours of a new relationship.

Meanwhile, Furness has kept her dating life out of the spotlight. Though she hasn’t spoken publicly about romance, she’s reportedly focusing on personal reinvention and new chapters in her life.