Hugh Jackman supports Martha Stewart saying ‘Ryan Reynolds is not funny’; actor responds

Hugh Jackman supports American Businesswoman and writer Martha Stewart’s comment that Ryan Reynolds is not so funny in real life. Following her comment, a pop culture page posted her comment about the ‘Deadpool’ star. Subsequently, Reynolds replied expressing his disagreement with Stewart’s comment. However, his ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ co-star Hugh Jackman thinks otherwise.

During her appearance on Bilt Rewards’ November Rent Free game show, Martha Stewart was asked from a list about which celebrities were most fun to hang out with. While she affirmed that Snoop Dog and Taylor were fun to hang out with, she didn’t opine the same for Reynolds. Stewart told Bilt CEO and founder Ankur Jain that Reynolds is “very serious.” She added, “He’s probably on the list just ‘cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face,” Stewart said at the time before adding, “And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious.” She further noted that Reynolds is “a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again.” Notably, Stewart and Reynolds are neighbours.

Subsequently, Ryan Reynolds took to social media to disagree with her remark. He wrote, “I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so.” Next, Hugh Jackman came to support the businesswoman as he penned, “Finally someone says it.”

I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2024

Finally someone says it. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 2, 2024



Meanwhile, Martha Stweart and the ‘Deadpool’ actor are good friends and neighbours. Previously, at the 2015 American Made Summit, Ryan’s wife, Blake Lively revealed that the two went on motorcycle rides together. “When we met, Martha was like, ‘Well, I know how to ride motorcycles. I’ll ride with you, Ryan.’ I was like, ‘Go, go, go, we need this!'”

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starred together in Shawn Levy’s ‘Deadpool and Wolverine.’ The hit Marvel title released on July 25 this year.