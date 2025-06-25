Mika Singh slams Diljit Dosanjh as ‘irresponsible’ and ‘fake singer’ amid ‘Sardaar ji 3’ row

Singer Mika Singh has sparked a fresh controversy in the entertainment industry by calling out fellow musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh for his collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Amir in the upcoming film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’. Mika accused Diljit of being “irresponsible” and even went so far as to label him a “fake singer.”

Taking to Instagram, Mika Singh penned a strongly worded note titled ‘Desh Pehle (Nation First)’, where he criticised Diljit Dosanjh for working with an artist from across the border despite ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly,” Mika wrote.

He urged artists to think twice before releasing any content that involves Pakistani talent, stressing that national dignity should come first.

He didn’t stop there. Referring to the recent ban on the film ‘Abir Gulaal’, which starred Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, Mika pointed out how public sentiment led to the film being pulled following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“It’s shocking that despite such examples, some still don’t understand the seriousness of the issue,” Mika added.

The singer also slammed Diljit’s silence on the matter, accusing him of turning his back on Indian fans after enjoying immense support through concerts and shows.

“After doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans, this fake singer disappears, leaving his fans feeling betrayed and helpless,” Mika’s post said.

The backlash against ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ has been growing. Social media users and several industry voices, including the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), have voiced their disapproval.

FWICE has not only condemned Diljit and his team for casting Hania Amir but also called for official government action. The body has demanded the cancellation of the filmmaker’s passports and a complete ban on the film’s release in India.

FWICE also expressed concerns about Hania Amir’s alleged anti-India stance, accusing her of supporting narratives against the country. In a formal letter to prominent industry figures including Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta of JP Films, and director Anurag Singh, the federation also criticised the decision to cast Diljit in the upcoming war film ‘Border 2’.

Amid this controversy, Diljit has chosen not to issue a direct statement but instead posted a cryptic message on Instagram that read, “Censored before release?” Though he didn’t mention ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, the message is believed to be a subtle reference to ‘Punjab 95’, a biographical film based on activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, which has faced delays over censorship concerns.

As for ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, the trailer dropped earlier this week, but with a twist. Diljit announced on Instagram that the film will release ‘only overseas’ on June 27.

“Sardaar Ji 3 releasing 27th June OVERSEAS only. Fadh lao bhoond dian lattan,” he captioned the trailer post.

Interestingly, the trailer is not available on YouTube India.