Ali Fazal joins Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman in Hitchcock-inspired Vogue shoot

The cover of the September Vogue featuring star Blake Lively has been going viral. Directed by the ace filmmaker Baz Luhrmann known for helming films like ‘The Great Gatsby,’ the illustrious issue features fabulous photographs with one of them even featuring Ali Fazal. Exuding quintessential Baz vibes, the shoot features several scenes-like snapshots that give off a maximal charm. In the retro-style cover shoot, Blake shares the space with ‘Logan’ star Hugh Jackman.

The photoshoot was directed by Baz as he styled Blake and Hugh as characters from Alfred Hitchcock’s famous film, ‘To Catch a Thief,’ evoking Cary Grant and Grace Kelly. While Hugh was styled as L’Ombre, Blake was styled as The Cat. After Blake dropped a series of pictures, Bollywood fans took over the comment section after they spotted the ‘Mirzapur’ star Ali Fazal in one of the photographs shot reflecting the Hitchcockian mysterious casino scene. While fan wrote, “Ali Fazal is everywhere these days. Loved seeing him with Blake and Hugh,” another fan commented, “Baz Luhrmann’s vision for this shoot is incredible. Blake, Hugh, and a cameo from Ali Fazal? Perfection.”

Putting the frenzy to rest, Fazal, who has starred in several Hollywood flicks, penned a lengthy note revealing the details behind the shoot and expressing his gratitude towards the stellar team behind the glamorous shoot. Ali posted a cropped picture of himself, standing next to Hugh Jackman in a casino set up with the caption, “Ok let me put it to rest – yes that is me all secretly dressed up royalty crashing Baz Luhrmann’s Hitchcockian Whodunnit Casino scene. Hehe. And for the rest of this beautiful ensemble piece- WHAT CAN I SAY Anything for Baz @bazluhrmann.”

The ’Mirzapur’ star went on to reveal how the shoot materialised for him stating that he was filming a project in LA when he received the call. Expressing gratitude, Fazal revealed that this was the 3rd time Anna Wintour had Fazal out and about for his American Vogue outing. “So, we jump on a plane and we play. It was one shot, and the best part about Baz coming in was he shot the whole thing like scenes so, there’s my dreams of working with him coming true. Well, not fully – what? Almost… what??? Thank you @voguemagazine and team for being ever so kind. And Blake @blakelively you’re a rockstar, I do hope our paths cross again in good time. Mr Jackman – Aye aye. @thehughjackman. I wanna thank @michael_philouze for putting up with my suggestions on styling. Am dressed in a @sabyasachiofficial royal sherwani bandh gala.”

Ali Fazal has starred in several Hollywood films including ‘Furious 7,’ ‘Victoria & Abdul,’ ‘Death on The Nile’ and ‘Kandahar.’ On the acting front, Blake Lively’s last project was ‘It Ends with Us’ which was released today, August 9. Fazal, on the other hand, is going to be seen in ‘Metro…In Dino’ while Hugh Jackman recently delivered ‘Deadpool and Wolverine.’