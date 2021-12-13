Hip-hop star Raja Kumari’s new single ‘Get It In’ out now

Raja Kumari has come up with her new single ‘Get It In’ after her famous ‘City Slums’, ‘US’, and ‘Firestarter’.

The lyrics uphold the message of living every day like it is the last which was penned by Sanjoy, Elvis Brown, and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Sirah.

Talking about the single, Raja Kumari said, “This song is about a battle between good and evil in your own mind and being fearless in the face of any obstacle but having fun and living in joy. I’ve admired people who have overcome hurdles and held their own when it seemed impossible. Here’s a single that salutes their spirit.”

Presented by Mass Appeal USA, ‘Get It In’ is available on all streaming platforms.

