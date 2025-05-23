BJP leader files complaint against rapper Vedan for defaming PM Modi through song

A BJP councillor in Kerala’s Palakkad municipality has filed a complaint against rapper and songwriter Vedan, aka Hirandas Murali, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, alleging that he insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of his songs.

In her complaint, BJP councillor Mini Krishnakumar of Palakkad municipality alleged that one of the lyrics in Vedan’s ‘Voice of Voiceless’, released four years ago, contains defamatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also alleged that Vedan promotes caste-based division in society through his songs.

According to the complaint, the lyrics include terms such as “pseudo-nationalist” and lines that translate as, “The country is in the hands of the one who wields the sword.” Mini has claimed in her complaint that these lines are a deliberate insult to the Prime Minister, and has called for an investigation by central agencies into the intent behind the lyrics.

“The artist has made unsubstantiated, disrespectful, and offensive remarks about the Prime Minister, which not only malign his personal and political image but also undermine the dignity of the highest constitutional office in the country,” Mini said in her complaint.

The BJP councillor’s complaint comes close on the heels of the ongoing criticism of Vedan from Sangh Parivar leaders.

RN Madhu, editor of RSS mouthpiece, Kesari, accused Vedan of being backed by powerful sponsors and of promoting caste-based terrorism and separatist ideologies with his songs. Hindu Aikya Vedi leader KP Sasikala said Vedan’s improperly dressed antics humiliate society, and that it is time to put a stop to them. She also said that rap music has no relevance to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) communities.