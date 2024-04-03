Golden Globe Awards 2025: Key dates announced

Mark your calendars, folks! The 82nd Golden Globe Awards are coming your way on January 5, 2025. It’s that time of the year when Hollywood’s finest gather to celebrate the best in film and television.

For the first time, CBS will be airing the ceremony live coast to coast from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT, with streaming available on Paramount+ in the U.S. So, whether you’re a couch potato or a streaming aficionado, you won’t miss out on the glitz and glamour.

Curious about who’s in the running for those coveted Golden Globe trophies? Well, you won’t have to wait long because the nominations will be announced on Monday, December 9.

This year marks a shift from tradition as the Globes move from NBC to CBS. The change comes after the show faced some hiccups in previous years, including a hiatus in 2008 due to a writer’s strike and another in 2022 due to organizational issues.

But enough about the past, let’s talk about what’s ahead!

Here are some important dates to remember:

– August 1, 2024: Submission website opens for 2025 Golden Globe entries.

– November 4, 2024: Deadline for submissions.

– November 18-25, 2024: Deadline for television nomination ballots and final screening dates.

– November 26 – December 4, 2024: Deadline for motion picture nomination ballots and final screening dates.

– December 9, 2024: Nominations announcement.

– December 13, 2024: Final ballots sent to voters.

– January 1, 2025: Deadline for final ballots.

– January 5, 2025: The big night!

So, mark your calendars, set your reminders, and get ready to witness the magic of the Golden Globes as we celebrate the talent and creativity that lights up our screens, both big and small.

