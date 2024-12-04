‘Euphoria’ returns in 2026, ‘The White Lotus’ back in 2025

Fans of HBO’s blockbuster series Euphoria and ‘The White Lotus’ have much to anticipate as both shows gear up for their next chapters.

After years of speculation and delays, Euphoria is set to return for its third season in 2026, while The White Lotus will make a comeback in February 2025, offering audiences a fresh dose of drama and intrigue.

Euphoria’s third season has faced numerous challenges, most notably the 2023 Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which stalled production. Filming is now ready to begin in January 2024, though the series will move forward without several familiar faces.

Angus Cloud, who played the fan-favorite character Fezco, passed away in August 2023 at the age of 25 following an accidental overdose. His loss has left fans grieving and raised questions about the future of his character.

Additionally, Barbie Ferreira, who portrayed Kat Hernandez, announced her departure from the show, leaving fans wondering how her exit will impact the storyline. Storm Reid has also confirmed she will not be returning.

Despite these setbacks, Euphoria remains one of the most talked-about shows since its debut in 2019. Zendaya’s portrayal of Rue Bennett, a teenager battling addiction, earned widespread critical acclaim and multiple awards, cementing her status as a leading force in contemporary television.

Season two, which aired in 2022, ended with dramatic twists, including the death of Ashtray (Javon Walton) and an unresolved cliffhanger about Rue’s struggle with sobriety. The upcoming season is likely to continue exploring these emotional narratives while introducing new dynamics as the series evolves.

Meanwhile, The White Lotus is preparing to transport viewers to Thailand for its third season. Created by Mike White, the Emmy-winning anthology series will feature a fresh cast, though Natasha Rothwell will reprise her role as Belinda, a spa staffer from the show’s first season.

The previous seasons, set in Hawaii and Sicily, captivated audiences with their darkly comedic takes on privilege, power dynamics, and human flaws. The show has garnered critical acclaim, including 10 Emmy wins for its first season and five more for its second.

For the upcoming season, new faces joining the ensemble include Patrick Schwarzenegger, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, and Walton Goggins. Schwarzenegger, reflecting on his experience, described working with Mike White and the ensemble cast as “life-changing” and a “dream come true.”