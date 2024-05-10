Emma Corrin advocates for nonbinary visibility and inclusivity in awards

Emma Corrin, known for their portrayal of Princess Diana in ‘The Crown,’ recently shared insights into their journey of self-discovery, including their nonbinary identity and thoughts on gendered awards categories.

In a heartfelt conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the 28-year-old actor opened up about the intersection of their personal identity and professional experiences. Corrin, who came out as nonbinary in 2021 and prefers they/them pronouns, reflected on the profound impact of their role in the West End adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s ‘Orlando.’

They praised the story’s exploration of gender identity, finding resonance in its complex portrayal that mirrored their own journey of self-discovery. Corrin’s candor extended to the topic of gendered award categories, where they expressed a blend of optimism and concern.

While acknowledging strides made by certain award shows, such as the Independent Spirit Awards, in embracing gender-neutral categories, Corrin underscored the ongoing need for inclusivity. They emphasized the importance of visibility for nonbinary performers, highlighting the significance of nominations in gender-neutral categories like “best lead performance” and “best supporting performance.”

Yet, Corrin also voiced concerns about the potential exclusion faced by nonbinary performers if gendered categories persist. For them, the focus lies not in categorization but in representation. They stressed that the recognition of nonbinary talent transcends specific award classifications.

In navigating their own eligibility for awards, Corrin reiterated the importance of visibility and representation. Their hopefulness for progress in dismantling gendered categories was evident, as they advocated for the inclusion of diverse voices in shaping the future landscape of award shows.

As Corrin’s reflections echo broader conversations surrounding inclusivity and representation, their openness serves as a catalyst for meaningful change within the entertainment industry. With each dialogue, they continue to pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable future in the world of entertainment.