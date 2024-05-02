Emily Blunt shares key to long-lasting marriage

Emily Blunt, the talented actor known for her roles in various blockbuster films, recently opened up about the secret to her nearly 14-year marriage with actor-director John Krasinski. At the premiere of her latest movie ‘The Fall Guy’ in Los Angeles, Blunt emphasized the importance of staying connected despite their hectic schedules in the entertainment industry.

Married in 2010 at George Clooney’s picturesque estate in Italy, Blunt and Krasinski have faced the challenges of maintaining their relationship amidst their demanding careers. Blunt stressed the necessity of regular communication and carving out quality time for each other, highlighting that celebrity status doesn’t exempt them from the everyday hurdles of married life.

Their love story began in 2008 when a mutual friend introduced them, culminating in their engagement a year later. Today, they share the joy of parenting two daughters, Hazel and Violet, adding another dimension to their bond.

Blunt’s latest role in ‘The Fall Guy,’ where she plays director Jody Moreno alongside Ryan Gosling, provided her with insights into the complexities of filmmaking. Directed by David Leitch and based on the 1980s TV series, the movie promises an adrenaline-filled ride for audiences, with Blunt’s portrayal adding depth to the narrative.

In the film, Moreno reunites with her former flame, played by Gosling, to tackle the challenges of producing a blockbuster sci-fi Western. As the plot thickens, the characters find themselves embroiled in both on-screen and off-screen dramas, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

‘The Fall Guy’ is set to hit theaters on May 3, offering audiences a captivating glimpse into the world of filmmaking through Blunt’s compelling performance. With her marriage serving as a testament to the power of connection and communication, Emily Blunt continues to inspire both on and off the screen.