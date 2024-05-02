Bella Hadid leaves modeling for fragrance line launch

Bella Hadid, the renowned supermodel known for her captivating presence on runways and magazine covers, has recently made headlines with her decision to step back from the bustling fashion scene. In a candid interview with E! News, the 27-year-old beauty revealed that after a decade of dedicating her energy to modeling, she felt a lack of reciprocal fulfillment from the industry.

“I realized I was pouring so much of myself into something that wasn’t giving back in the way I needed,” Bella shared, shedding light on her introspective journey. This realization prompted her to seek a new direction, one that goes beyond the glitz and glamour of the fashion world.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Bella’s upcoming endeavors is the launch of her own fragrance line, Orebella, a project deeply rooted in her Arab heritage and cherished childhood memories. Inspired by her family’s love for scents and essential oils, Bella aims to create an olfactory experience that resonates with her audience on a personal level.

But Bella’s decision to step back from modeling isn’t just professional aspirations. It’s also intertwined with matters of the heart. Her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, holds a special place in her life, and his presence in Texas has played a significant role in her relocation. Despite maintaining a low-key relationship, Bella recently took to Instagram to celebrate Adan’s birthday, offering a glimpse into their affectionate bond.

As Bella embarks on this new chapter, her fans eagerly anticipate the unveiling of Orebella and continue to support her journey of personal growth and exploration. Born Isabella Khair Hadid on October 9, 1996, in Washington, DC, Bella’s path to stardom had influence from her upbringing in Los Angeles, California, where she got into the world of fashion through her mother, former model Yolanda Hadid.

Overcoming obstacles such as Lyme disease, Bella’s resilience propelled her to the forefront of the modeling industry. Yet, her interests extend beyond the runway. As a co-founder of Kin Euphorics, Bella ventured into the realm of wellness, blending her passion for health and lifestyle with her entrepreneurial spirit.

Bella’s decision to step back from modeling marks a pivotal moment in her life—a transition toward personal fulfillment and exploration. As she embarks on this journey, Bella Hadid continues to captivate hearts, both on and off the runway, leaving an indelible mark on the world of fashion and beyond.