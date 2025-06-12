Emily Blunt confirms ‘Devil Wears Prada’ sequel starts filming soon

It’s happening! Emily Blunt has finally shared some exciting news about the much-loved ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel.

The actress, who played the sassy and ambitious Emily Charlton in the 2006 hit, has confirmed that the follow-up film is heading into production next month.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Emily Blunt initially hesitated, jokingly asking her representative, “Am I allowed to say that?” before going on to spill the news. Laughing, she added, “Can you tell I’m skirting the issue? Can you tell I can’t tell you anything?”

While Blunt couldn’t reveal much else, she did admit that she hasn’t even read the script yet. “It’s so weird, I don’t know where she is. I don’t know,” she said, teasing that even she’s in the dark about what’s in store for her character this time.

The sequel will see the return of Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the original film’s screenplay, while David Frankel, the director of the first movie, will also come back to lead the project.

‘The Devil Wears Prada’, which hit theatres 20 years ago, became an instant classic. It followed the story of Andy Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway), a fresh college graduate who lands a job as an assistant to the intimidating fashion powerhouse Miranda Priestley, portrayed by the legendary Meryl Streep.

Disney is backing the sequel, which is going to release in cinemas on May 1, 2026. Although the full cast hasn’t been officially out yet, fans can look forward to the possibility of seeing the original trio—Blunt, Streep, and Hathaway—back together on screen.

Plot details are still tightly under wraps. However, fans of the book series might recall that author Lauren Weisberger wrote a sequel novel in 2013 titled ‘Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns’.

That story follows Andy as the editor of a bridal magazine, preparing for her own wedding while dreading an inevitable run-in with her former boss, Miranda Priestley.