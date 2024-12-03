Red Sea Film Festival: Aamir Khan to be honoured, Ranbir Kapoor among the speakers

One of the most prestigious film festivals, the 2024 Red Sea Film Festival will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from December 5-14. The festival will honour and celebrate the best of global cinema and cinematic talents. This year, Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan will be honoured alongside Hollywood star Emily Blunt. Additionally, Egyptian actor Mona Zaki will recieve an honour. Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor will also attend the festival as a speaker, joining other notable cinematic talents.

As per Deadline, in addition to the honours, Aamir and Emily will engage in the festival’s popular In Conversation With segment. This will offer festival attendees an intimate glimpse at their careers and creative processes. Meanwhile, the list of notable speakers for this segment already includes Hollywood stars such as Eva Longoria, Andrew Garfield, and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor.

As reported by the outlet, Aamir Khan expressed his gratitude for the recognition with a statement. The ‘3 Idiots’ actor said, “Cinema has been my lifelong passion, and to be amidst such an inspiring group of artists from across the world is truly humbling.” Aamir Khan finds his name among the top filmmakers and actors of the Indian subcontinent. Over the years, the actor-producer has delivered several era-defining films. His filmography includes ‘Dangal,’ ‘3 Idiots,’ ‘Dhoom 3,’ ‘PK’ and the Oscar-nominated ‘Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India.’ As a producer, his latest production helmed by Kiran Rao, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is in the running in the International Drama category for the Oscars.

On the other hand, Emily Blunt also reflected on the honour. She said, “I love all that this festival is doing for innovative and emerging talent in the film industry. In particular, I’m enthused by how they are empowering women in cinema and amplifying their voices.” Emily Blunt is among the leading ladies of Hollywood and has delivered several blockbusters. She has starred in ‘A Quiet Place,’ ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and ‘Sicario’ among others. She recieved the nomination for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus ‘Oppenheimer’ (2023).

Moving ahead, her next is ‘The Smashing Machine’ in which she stars alongside Dwayne Johnson. She also has the highly anticipated event film by Steven Spielberg in the pipeline.

