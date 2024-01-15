Critics Choice Award 2024: Christopher Nolan gets best director for ‘Oppenheimer’

Director Christopher Nolan secured the Best Director accolade for his biographical drama film ‘Oppenheimer’ at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Announcing the triumph on X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post with the caption, “Congratulations to Christopher Nolan, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST DIRECTOR for “Oppenheimer.”

Earlier today, ‘Oppenheimer’ also clinched awards for Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Score, and Best Acting Ensemble.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, the biopic follows J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the “Father of the Atomic Bomb.” It delves into a critical juncture in history when Oppenheimer, aware that testing the atomic bomb could trigger global catastrophe, pressed the button nonetheless.

Cillian Murphy takes on the role of ‘Oppenheimer,’ marking his first lead in a Christopher Nolan film. With previous appearances in ‘Inception,’ ‘Batman Begins,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ and ‘Dunkirk,’ Murphy has been a fixture in many of Nolan’s cinematic endeavors.

The ensemble cast boasts notable names such as Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D’Arcy, and others. Florence Pugh portrays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, and Matt Damon.

The film hit theaters on July 21.

In addition, actor Robert Downey Jr. clinched the Best Supporting Actor award for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Nolan’s biopic. (ANI)