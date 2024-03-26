Anne Hathaway credits Christopher Nolan for support amid online backlash

Anne Hathaway, known for her roles in various movies including the award-winning musical “Les Misérables,” recently opened up about a challenging period in her career when online negativity swirled around her. In a candid interview with Vanity Fair, Anne shared how filmmaker Christopher Nolan played a pivotal role in helping her navigate through that tough time.

Reflecting on the aftermath of her Oscar win for her performance in “Les Misérables,” Hathaway acknowledged the existence of what became known as ‘Hathahate.’ This online backlash painted her in a negative light, making it difficult for her to secure roles in Hollywood. However, amidst this storm, Anne Hathaway found a beacon of support in Christopher Nolan.

Describing Nolan as an “angel” in her life, she recounted how he remained unfazed by the online toxicity and offered her a significant role in his film “Interstellar.” This gesture of faith from Nolan, who had previously directed her in “The Dark Knight Rises,” gave her career the momentum it needed during a challenging period.

Speaking about resilience in the face of humiliation, Hathaway emphasized the importance of staying true to oneself in a demanding industry like acting. She likened it to walking a tightrope, where taking risks and pushing boundaries are essential elements of the craft.

Looking ahead, Hathaway has exciting projects lined up, including her involvement in “The Idea of You.”

In her interview, Hathaway’s words resonate with authenticity and vulnerability, offering a glimpse into the realities of fame and the strength it takes to persevere. Through her experiences, she serves as an inspiration for others facing similar challenges in their respective fields.