Benny Blanco can’t believe he’s engaged to Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco is over the moon about his engagement to Selena Gomez, a milestone that he still finds hard to believe. The couple, who have been dating for over a year, recently shared the exciting news of their engagement with their fans on social media.

Blanco, who has been in a relationship with Gomez since 2023, posted an intimate moment on his Instagram Stories to celebrate the occasion.

In the photo, he is kissing Gomez on the head as she proudly displays her sparkling diamond ring. Benny Blanco captioned the post, saying, “Still can’t believe it,” reflecting his joy and disbelief.

Selena Gomez, 32, also shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of her engagement ring and writing, “Forever begins now.” Blanco playfully commented on her post, saying, “Hey wait… that’s my wife,” expressing his excitement and affection for his fiancée.

The pair’s relationship, which began as a professional collaboration, has blossomed into something much more. They first worked together on the hit 2015 song “Same Old Love,” but it wasn’t until 2023 that they confirmed their romance.

Gomez, in December of that year, shared that they had been dating for six months and described Blanco as “my absolute everything.” She also expressed how he had been “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Their relationship has quickly become a source of happiness for both of them, with friends and family noting how much Gomez has flourished in her relationship with Blanco. A source close to the couple told Us Weekly that Gomez “loves how Benny treats her,” adding that “it’s been a very long time since friends saw Selena this happy. She’s positively glowing.”

Before her engagement to Blanco, Gomez had high-profile relationships with pop stars Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Her relationship with Bieber, which started in 2010, was a center of media attention, and it ended in 2018. She also dated The Weeknd for part of 2017.