Benedict Cumberbatch discusses ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and Doctor Strange’s future in the MCU

After Marvel announced the return of Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans to the MCU, fans are now anticipating the return of all the OG cast members. Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the franchise is set to return to screens as the titular character in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ Following the massive success of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ it would have been actually strange if he wasn’t a part of the upcoming film. While Cumberbatch had confirmed his presence before, he has reiterated his appearance in the film. Moreover, after starring in several MCU films as the time-bending Avenger, the actor reflects on Doctor Strange’s future.

Speaking at the Tokyo Comic Convention, Benedict Cumberbatch, talked about the 2026 film without spilling many details. The ‘Sherlock’ star said that he is looking forward to some remarkable Marvel reunions in the film. The actor is excited to once again work with the Russo brothers and Robert Downey. He told TV Groove, “I am really excited to not only work with the Russo brothers again but also to have Robert Downey Jr returning as Doctor Doom. I think there will be some cooler developments ahead in the film. I am excited to see what happens next.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benedict Cumberbatch Fanpage (@thecumberverse)



At the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced the title change of ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ with a complete pivot. The upcoming Avengers films are now ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’ The Russo Brothers, the duo behind several successful Marvel superhero films will direct both the titles. The Russo brothers’ independent studio, AGBO, is co-producing the films with Marvel. Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote all four of the brothers’ Marvel films will join the duo. In the film, Robert Downey, who once played Iron Man, is returning to play the antagonist. RDJ will play the deadly Marvel villain Dr Doom. Meanwhile, no details about Chris Evans’ role, who once played Captain America, are available.

Meanwhile, Cumberbatch recently also made an appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival and got candid about Doctor Strange’s future in the MCU. Speaking with Variety he said that Doctor Strange is “a complex man who is motivated by the need to control everything at any cost. I am interested in seeing where these costs take him. There is a lot more to play and it is very exciting.” He added, “They do a lot of real set builds and there’s a lot of 360 stuff to work with, despite a lot of moments where you go.” This ensures that Cumberbatch is not going to part from Marvel anytime soon.

Also Read: After RDJ, Chris Evans returns to the MCU with ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Additionally, he talked about how Marvel captured the complexities of the character at the current moment of culture and politics. He said that the “real fear” was not just about the fact the character “was a bit of a misogynist and an arrogant sod.” Instead, it was that the story needed to speak with “the idea of spirituality” at that moment in time. “That was the key to the success. It was something we hadn’t seen in the MCU, a whole new ground. Also just what he brings in terms of harnessing power through sheer will. That is a superpower and, as an origin story, it is pretty rich.”