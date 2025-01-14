‘Spider-Man 4’: Tom Holland to swing in theatres in July 2026

Fans, assemble! Tom Holland is ready to put his ‘peter-tingle’ to work with ‘Spider-Man 4.’ The fourth instalment of the MCU film series is going to premiere on July 24, 2026. The Destin Daniel Cretton directorial will release shortly after ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ which is going to hit theatres on May 1, 2026. Cretton is hailed for his unique storytelling style fusing action and emotions. Fans expect him to bring a fresh layer to the blockbuster MCU film series. Meanwhile, just like ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ the upcoming film is likely going to be a multi-verse saga.

The release pattern is similar to how the third instalment of the film series released. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ released two months after ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Leveraging the success of ‘Endgame,’ the title smashed the box office racking up 1 billion dollars globally. Moreover, the title brought together the hit villains of the ‘Spider-Man’ series. Additionally, all three ‘Spider-Man’ heroes- Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield shared the screen. Given the precedence, fans can expect that the untitled fourth project will also follow a similar release slate.

Previously, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Holland confirmed that ‘Spider-Man 4’ will begin production in mid-2025. Sending fans into a frenzy, the actor announced, “Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go — we’re nearly there. Super exciting. I can’t wait!” While fans are excited about Holland’s return, they remain curious whether Zendaya will return as MJ. Her role in the series remains pivotal and fans hope the reel-turned-real couple will share the screen again. For the unversed, Tom Holland and Zendaya recently got engaged.

Tom Holland played the titular character of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in three ‘Spider-Man’ titles. All three standalone films- ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017), ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ (2019) and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021) were helmed by Jon Watts. Previously, in September, Variety confirmed that ‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton would direct the fourth instalment. The filmmaker is taking over the franchise’s reins from trilogy director Watts.