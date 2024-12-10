After RDJ, Chris Evans returns to the MCU with ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Seems like Marvel is going to reunite the OG Avengers cast members once again given that they amassed unprecedented popularity. After the studio announced that the ‘Iron Man’ star will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a major villain, Dr Doom, another major news makes way. Chris Evans who dominated screens as ‘Captain America’ with his frisbee shield, is going to return. Both the top stars who were once associated with the banner are reuniting for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

As per Variety, Chris Evans who played Captain Steve Rogers aka Captain America is considering returning to the MCU with ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ However, at the moment, details of his role remain under wraps. His return will reunite him with Robert Downey. RDJ is returning to Marvel as a villain after serving as its hero for years.

At the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced the title change of ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ with a complete pivot. The upcoming Avengers films are now ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’ The Russo Brothers, the duo behind several successful Marvel superhero films will direct both the titles. The Russo brothers’ independent studio, AGBO, is co-producing the films with Marvel. Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote all four of the brothers’ Marvel films will join the duo.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by newrockstars (@newrockstars)



The slated titles will connect multiple timelines and universes and conclude the multiverse saga of the franchise. Hints suggest that the film will draw connections to the blockbusters ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ If so, fans can expect to see Tom Hollands’ Spider-Man, Scarlette Johansson’s Black Widow, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, and other OG Avengers together. ‘Doomsday’ is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2026, with ‘Secret Wars’ likely to release on May 7, 2027.

Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers parted ways with the saviours of the world in ‘Endgame’. The film showed an old Captain passing his shield to Anthony Mackie’s Falcon. Evans’ first stint as the Marvel superhero came with ‘Captain America: The First Avenger.’ Subsequently, he starred in ‘The Avengers’ (2012) and ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ (2014). Other titles include ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (2015), ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016) ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018) and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019). Earlier this year, Evans made a cameo in Marvel’s ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’. He appeared as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, his character from the ‘Fantastic Four’ films.

Also Read: 28 Years Later: Danny Boyle returns with a terrifying new chapter in the rage virus saga

The move to bring back the original MCU stars seems to be a strategic decision to pull out Marvel from its slump. Fans have mixed reactions to the announcements of RDJ and Chris Evans’ return. It remains to be seen if the films will meet expectations and be successful in reviving the Marvel Cinematic Universe.