Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman to share screen in ‘The Roses’

‘Sherlock’ star Benedict Cumberbatch and ‘The Crown’ star Olivia Colman are coming together to lead the ‘War of the Roses’ remake. Titled, ‘The Roses,’ the project is being helmed by Jay Roach. Meanwhile, ‘Poor Things’ writer McNamara is serving as the screenwriter. The title is the remake of Danny DeVito’s 1989 dark comedy. The film was an adaptation of Warren Adler’s 1981 eponymous novel. The awaited title starring the ace talents is going to premiere on August 29.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo’s career nosedives while Ivy’s own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites.”

Advertisement

Apart from Cumberbatch and Colman, the awaited project also stars Andy Samberg and Allison Janney. Other cast members include Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, Belinda Bromilow and Kate McKinnon. The title is being produced by Roach, Michelle Graham, Ed Sinclair and Tom Carver. Additionally, Cumberbatch is also serving as a producer under his SunnyMarch banner, alongside Adam Ackland and Leah Clarke.

Advertisement

In the film, the two will star as a couple who struggle to keep things afloat as their careers go in opposite directions. The film promises to explore the nuances and complexities of married life and how they deal with the roadblocks. Since the announcement, fans have been buzzing with excitement to see the stars come together. Given their illustrious careers and enviable filmography, fans expect their collaboration to be nothing short of cinematic wonder.

Also Read: Chinese blockbuster ‘Ne Zha 2’ gears to hit Indian theatres

Meanwhile, Danny DeVito helmed the 1989 film starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. The film emerged as a major success and bagged numerous awards. Notably, the film also received a BAFTA and three Golden Globes nominations. With a remake in the works, fans expect ‘The Roses’ to be a gripping ride.