‘Barbie’ makers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach tie the knot

In a delightful turn of events, the creative minds behind the recent cinematic sensation ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, have officially exchanged vows in a private ceremony at New York City Hall. Following a remarkable 12-year journey as a couple, the duo took this significant step, as confirmed by a representative for the acclaimed “Barbie” director.

The romantic saga between Gerwig, 40, and Baumbach, 54, commenced on the set of Baumbach’s 2010 comedy-drama film, “Greenberg,” where Gerwig also played a pivotal role. One short year after their initial encounter, the pair embarked on a journey of love, leading to their engagement in 2020, as reported by Page Six.

Greta Gerwig soared to new heights over the summer, earning accolades for her directorial prowess in the widely acclaimed “Barbie” film, which soared to the summit as the highest-grossing movie of the year in North America. A testament to their creative synergy, Gerwig co-wrote the film’s screenplay alongside her now-husband, Baumbach.

The joyous couple expanded their family with the arrival of their firstborn, son Harold, in 2019. In a more recent addition to their familial bliss, the couple discreetly welcomed their second son in July, whose name remains undisclosed. This familial tapestry is further enriched by Baumbach’s role as a father to his 13-year-old son Rohmer from a previous marriage with Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Reflecting on their collaborative ventures, Baumbach, known for his work on “White Noise,” expressed his enthusiasm in a 2019 interview with Vogue. He shared the profound satisfaction of engaging in cinematic projects with his now-wife, describing the unique experience of witnessing Gerwig’s creative process. “I’d show her a cut of my movie, and then a few months later, I’m watching her movie,” Baumbach disclosed, emphasizing the genuine joy derived from witnessing a loved one’s creative journey.

As they embark on this new chapter of marital bliss, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach continue to captivate audiences not only with their artistic endeavors but also with the endearing love story that has unfolded over a decade of shared passion and creativity.