Kristen Stewart open to marvel role, but only under one director

Kristen Stewart, renowned for her iconic role in ‘The Twilight Saga,’ has recently opened up about her reluctance to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), except under one condition. In a candid discussion on the ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast, Stewart expressed her apprehension toward superhero movies, labeling the prospect as a “nightmare.”

When prompted by the host, Amanda Hirsch, about envisioning Stewart as Mary Jane “MJ” Watson from the Spider-Man comics, the actress emphasized her preference for films with broad appeal. However, she highlighted the need for a significant shift in the filmmaking process, citing the current lack of personal connection in big-budget productions.

Kristen elaborated on her stance, suggesting that for her to consider a Marvel role, the filmmaking approach would need to evolve substantially. She emphasized the importance of entrusting significant creative control to a single visionary, a departure from the current industry norm characterized by formulaic and impersonal productions.

Advertisement

Despite her reservations, Stewart expressed a willingness to reconsider her stance under the right circumstances. Specifically, she mentioned acclaimed director Greta Gerwig, known for her work on ‘Barbie,’ as someone whose involvement could sway her decision.

While Stewart may be wary of the Marvel universe, she’s no stranger to blockbuster films, having achieved widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise. Moreover, Stewart’s admiration for Gerwig’s work was evident during the recent Oscars ceremony, where she was moved by a tribute to the iconic ‘Barbie’ doll.

Reflecting on Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” performance, Stewart admitted to experiencing a range of emotions, including laughter and tears. Witnessing Gerwig’s reaction to the tribute, Stewart found herself deeply touched by the realization of Gerwig’s contribution to the cultural phenomenon.

In essence, Stewart’s remarks underscore her selective approach to film projects, prioritizing artistic integrity and personal connection over commercial considerations. While her reluctance toward Marvel may be firm, the prospect of collaboration with a visionary director like Gerwig remains a tantalizing possibility for the acclaimed actress.