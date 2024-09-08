Nicole Kidman absent from Venice Festival after mother’s death

Nicole Kidman was notably absent from the Venice Film Festival this year due to a personal tragedy. The acclaimed actress, who had just arrived in Italy for the festival, had to leave abruptly following the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman.

Kidman was scheduled to be honored with the Best Actress award for her role in the film ‘Babygirl’. However, in a poignant turn of events, she was unable to attend the ceremony. Instead, Halina Reijn, the director of ‘Babygirl’, accepted the award on Kidman’s behalf. Reijn, visibly emotional, took to the stage to convey her shock and sadness, saying, “I’m in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken.”

The festival also saw other prominent figures extend their condolences. Brady Corbet, who won the Silver Lion for Best Director, expressed his sympathy towards Kidman, acknowledging the difficult circumstances she was facing.

Nicole Kidman had previously spoken about her mother’s declining health earlier this year. In an interview on NPR’s ‘Fresh Air’ podcast, Kidman shared the challenges she faced in balancing her career with her responsibilities as a caregiver. She recounted a particularly meaningful visit to an art gallery with her mother, despite the difficulties posed by the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Kidman described the visit to the Matisse exhibit as a comforting experience for both her and her mother, highlighting the deep bond they shared over the arts.

In a 2020 interview with ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’, Nicole Kidman reflected on her mother’s influence on her life and career. She credited her mother with providing the inspiration and support needed to pursue her acting career, stating, “She’s given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I’ve always wanted to please her. But she also carved her own path and wanted her daughters to have the same opportunity to carve their own paths.”