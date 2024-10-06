Anne Hathaway returns to Genovia! Confirms ‘Princess Diaries 3’

Behold! Anne Hathaway returns as Mia Thermopolis, Princess of Genovia! The ‘Princess Diaries’ film series remains one of Anne Hathway’s most beloved works among fans. Over the years, the film has gained the status of a classic teen film. In the film, a school-going dorky Hathaway suddenly wears the crown of the princess of the fictional land with great pears, Genovia. Sending fans down memory lane, Hathaway has announced the highly-awaited sequel to the saga of Princess Mia Thermopolis.

Recently, Variety reported that the third instalment of the film series is produced by Debra Martin Chase, who originated the film franchise. Moreover, Anne Hathaway will also produce the project under her banner, Somewhere Pictures. Taking the internet by storm, on Saturday, the ‘Oceans 8’ star shared the announcement news on her Instagram. Featuring the news snippet, Anne compiled it with a selfie video sprinkled with clips from the first two instalments. The clips showed her reciting the iconic ‘Shut up!’ line from the films as she held up three fingers.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)



Reportedly, the threequel has been under development for two years ‘Princess Diaries 3’ will be helmed by ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ director Adele Lim. In her conversation with Variety, the ace director expressed her excitement over being a part of the classic franchise. She said, “As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

Moreover, last year, Anne shared an update in an interview with V Magazine. She said, “We’re in a good place. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.” Notably, Anne Hathaway was just 17 when she landed the breakout role in the 2001 film, ‘The Princess Diaries.’ Reflecting on the film, she stated, “I was so generously invited into that process by Garry Marshall. He valued my take on being a teenage girl and elevated me to such a valued status on set that it never occurred to me on other sets that I didn’t have that same autonomy.”

Also Read: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel celebrate anniversary at Montreal concert

While Anne Hathway is confirmed to return, it remains uncertain whether other original cast members will reprise their roles. Particularly, fans are eager to find out whether Julie Andrews, who plays Anne’s grandmother in the film, will return. Moreover, Chris Pine’s return (Anne’s love interest in the second film) remains uncertain.

The film franchise found its inception with the 2001 hit ‘The Princess Diaries.’ Based on the eponymous novel by Meg Cabot, the film emerged as a huge success. Subsequently, a sequel titled ‘The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement’ released in 2004. Now, over two decades later, the makers have decided to give the fans the third film of the franchise.

Given the popularity of its predecessors and the nostalgia attached to the film, fans are curious to learn more about the upcoming film.