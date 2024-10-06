Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel celebrate anniversary at Montreal concert

Justin Timberlake made a heartfelt gesture towards his wife, Jessica Biel, during a recent concert in Montreal, marking their 12th wedding anniversary. The singer and actor was performing at the Bell Centre as part of his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” when he took a moment to acknowledge this special occasion.

As Timberlake engaged with the audience, he pointed out Biel, who was present at the side of the stage. “It’s also a very special evening for me,” he announced to the crowd. “My wife is here tonight, and tonight is our 12-year anniversary.” The excitement in the arena was palpable as fans cheered, showing their support for the couple.

In a sweet addition, Timberlake humorously asked the Montreal crowd to be kind to Biel, noting, “She’s sharing me with all of you guys tonight.” He then placed his hand on his heart and expressed his love, saying, “I love you, baby.”

Biel shared her appreciation for the moment on her Instagram Stories, posting a heartfelt message alongside a kissy-heart emoji. “Wouldn’t want to spend it anywhere else,” she wrote, capturing the joy of celebrating their anniversary in such a memorable way.

The couple exchanged vows in a picturesque ceremony in southern Italy on October 19, 2012, and they have since welcomed two children into their family: Silas, aged 9, and Phineas, aged 4. Traditionally, they celebrate their anniversary publicly on that same date each year.

Justin Timberlake also documented the tour experience, sharing a recap video on Instagram that featured him and Biel interacting with the tour staff and enjoying backstage moments together. “We back! Thank you, @jessicabiel, for sharing our anniversary with Montreal. LOVE Y’ALL! #TFTWTOUR,” he captioned the post, emphasizing his gratitude.