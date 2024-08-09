Anne Hathaway celebrates 20 years of ‘Princess Diaries 2’, honors Kelly Clarkson

Anne Hathaway has celebrated a significant milestone, marking the 20th anniversary of her cherished film, ‘The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement’. Taking to Instagram on August 7, the actress reflected on the film’s legacy and gave a heartfelt nod to Kelly Clarkson, whose song “Breakaway” became an anthem of the movie’s soundtrack.

In her post, Hathaway, 41, shared a nostalgic collection of images from the 2004 film, featuring memorable moments with co-stars Chris Pine, Callum Blue, Julie Andrews, and director Garry Marshall. Alongside these snapshots, she included a clip from Clarkson’s music video for “Breakaway,” which also captured Clarkson at the film’s premiere.

“Happy 20th anniversary to #PrincessDiaries2 and @kellyclarkson’s Breakaway!” Hathaway wrote, celebrating both the film’s enduring charm and the iconic track that became synonymous with its soundtrack.

‘The Princess Diaries’ series played a pivotal role in Hathaway’s early career. In the sequel, Hathaway reprised her role as Mia Thermopolis, a young woman who must find a suitable suitor to secure her claim to a fictional European throne.

Recently, Chris Pine, who starred alongside Hathaway, reminisced about his own breakthrough moment in the film. He recalled how earning USD 65,000 for his role was a significant and transformative experience. Even though the amount fell short of expectations, Pine described the offer as life-changing.

Amid the anniversary celebrations, Anne Hathaway also touched on the possibility of a third installment in the beloved franchise. Although rumors about a sequel surfaced in late 2022, there has been no official confirmation. Hathaway hinted that while discussions have been ongoing, there’s nothing concrete to announce yet. “We’re in a good place,” she shared, leaving fans hopeful but still awaiting news.

Julie Andrews, who starred in the films, has also weighed in on the prospects of a new sequel. In recent comments, she suggested that the idea might be on hold. “There was dialogue about it, but nothing had been realized. I think it might be shelved now, though I can’t be sure,” Andrews said. She expressed openness to the idea of a new film but tempered expectations by noting that she doesn’t anticipate it happening soon.

As fans continue to celebrate the anniversary of ‘The Princess Diaries 2’, the film’s charm endures, with both its cast and its soundtrack remaining fondly remembered.