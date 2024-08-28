Angelina Jolie to receive TIFF award and premiere new film

Angelina Jolie will be celebrated at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year. The acclaimed actress and filmmaker will receive the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media on September 8 during the festival’s fundraising gala. This award acknowledges her significant contributions to blending social impact with cinema.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

Jolie will also showcase her latest film, ‘Without Blood’, at the festival. Based on Alessandro Baricco’s novel, the film features Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir. The TIFF Tribute Award, presented by Anne-Marie Canning, honors those who make notable strides in merging social issues with cinematic expression.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey praised Jolie for her ongoing dedication to humanitarian efforts and social justice, noting her influential role both on and off the screen. “Angelina Jolie is a multifaceted talent who has entertained audiences for decades while consistently using her platform to champion important causes,” Bailey stated. “We’re honored to present her with the 2024 TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media.”

Jolie’s involvement in humanitarian projects and her advocacy for social justice have been evident in films such as ‘Unbroken’ and ‘In the Land of Blood and Honey’. This year marks her return to TIFF following the screening of her 2017 film ‘First They Killed My Father’.