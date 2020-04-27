Coronavirus has taken everything under its sway. The entire world is facing the pandemic and is making most of their time at home, maintaining social distancing. Several countries around the world have called for nationwide lockdowns respectively.

Actress Angelina Jolie is also among those in self-quarantine along with her 6 kids namely, Shiloh, Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Zahara and Pax. The 44-year-old actress is making most of the time with her kids. The actress is enjoying the period. However, she knows the struggles too behind parenting. Amidst the crisis, the actress understands the struggles of other parents and is relating herself with them directly.

Consequently, the Maleficent actress recently wrote an open letter to all the parents in order to boost their morale during the ongoing crisis. “I am thinking of you. I am imagining how hard each of you is trying to get through your days. How much you want to lead your loved ones through this. How you worry. How you plan. How you smile for them, when inside you feel at times you are breaking,” she wrote.

Angelina also reminded the parents that the kids look for honesty over perfection and consoled them that they don’t need to be perfect all the time. “It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don’t want you perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best. In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become,” she wrote.

Learning from her own experiences, she further added, “They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it’s the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together.”

Even though Angelina Jolie and her children are doing fine, the actress is concerned about the other kids suffering during the pandemic.

According to an entertainment portal, there are 11 million children suffering from food insecurity in the US alone during the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak and Angelina Jolie is doing her best to support them. Meanwhile, the actress has also been urging families to love each other and stay together during these hard times.